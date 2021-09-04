FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Uganda Cranes Vs Mali Stallions (Monday, 6th September 2021)

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Immediately after returning from the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the Uganda Cranes delegation entered the team camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala.

The team arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Friday afternoon from Kenya aboard Ethiopian Airlines with a stop over in Addis Ababa city.

Like many in-coming passengers, the Uganda Cranes delegation was subjected to the mandatory immigration process at the airport (where a valid negative PCR covid-19 certificate was also presented per head) before they had everyone was again tested for COVID-19 once again.

The testing of COVID-19 for everyone on the Uganda Cranes delegation was done at Entebbe Hospital.

The team then drove to the Kisaasi camp and resumed training in the morning at the hotel (stretches and recovery) before the afternoon session at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Upon arrival, head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic admitted that the planning process for the Mali clash commenced immediately after the game with Kenya.

Head coach Micho being interviewed by NTV Uganda at Entebbe International Airport upon return on Friday, 3rd September 2021

“We started planning for the game against Mali from the time we finished playing with Kenya. There is need to improve on various aspects from the way we played against Kenya. Also, we have to monitor these players who picked knocks” Micho stated.

Uganda Cranes return and Micho full interview on NTV Uganda (Credit: NTV YouTube)

Meanwhile, the three players released after the international friendly match with Ethiopia have regrouped with the rest of the group.

URA captain Shafik “Kuchi” Kagimu, Martin Kizza and Kenneth Semakula are all with the rest of the 23 players who featured against Kenya.

Uganda Cranes young midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga wheels off his luggage at Entebbe International Airport upon return

The team training on Saturday will be recovery and stretching in the morning at the hotel before the afternoon session at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Mali delegation comes to the country on Saturday evening (6 PM) aboard a chartered flight and will be accommodated at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The Uganda Cranes team in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Isima Bin Rashid Watenga, Joel Mutakubwa

Outfield Players: Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Halid Lwaliwa, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa Ndohondi, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Mustafa Kizza, Innocent Wafula Esimu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Richard Basangwa, Steven Desse Mukwala, Kenneth Semakula, Shafik Kagimu, Martin Kizza