Wakiso Giants have unveiled Express winger Frank Ssenyondo as their first signing in the ongoing transfer window.

Ssenyondo was an instant hit in his first season at Wankulukuku scoring over eight goals for the Red Eagles but struggled for play time in the recently concluded campaign.

In his time at Express FC, Ssenyondo who plays mainly as a right winger made 29 appearances, scored 8 goals and made five assists.

Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing our first signing of the window.



Welcome Frank Ssenyondo#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/6h9kJz7xgi — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) September 4, 2021

At Wakiso Giants, he is seen as a direct replacement for Yasin Mugume whose contract wasn’t renewed after two and half years at the club.

Wakiso Giants ended last season in 8th position and also reached the quarter finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup losing narrowly to Police FC in a two legged tie.

The Purple Sharks lost talisman Viane Ssekajugo to URA and will hope Ssenyondo and others pop with the goods in front of goal.