Match day of the second round of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers get underway in Africa with neighbours Rwanda and Kenya facing off at Kigali stadium.

The two are in the same group E with Uganda and are seeking to pick their first win of the campaign.

Hosts Rwanda were narrowly edged by Mali on Wednesday in Morocco in a game Andama Traore scored an early goal for the Eagles to take them top after match day one.

On the other hand, Kenya played to a dull goalless draw with Uganda at Nyayo stadium on Thursday.

Rwanda’s Vincent Mashami has urged his boys to work extra hard to pick all points off the Harambee Stars.

“Winning against Kenya will give us more chances, and we have started planning how we can win this game,” Mashami said.

“We have to work 10 times harder than we did against Mali in order to win this game and am sure my side can do better,” he added.

Kenya midfielder Kenneth Muguna expects a tough encounter and says history won’t count when the two meet despite the Harambee Stars having superior history in matches against Amavubi.

“In football there is no match which is easy,” he told Daily Nation.

“Even if we have dominated and won against them before, that doesn’t guarantee us a win. This is a tough competition and each team is determined to do well. It is a must win for us but that will only come with hard work on the pitch,” he added.

In the same group, Uganda hosts Mali at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Monday.

Match Day Two Fixtures

Sunday September 5, 2021

Rwanda Vs Kenya – Kigali (Group E)

Gabon vs Egypt – Franceville (Group F)

Togo vs Namibia – Lome (Group H)

Monday September 6, 2021

Djibouti Vs Niger – Rabat (Group A)

Liberia vs Central African Republic – Doula (Group C)

Cote d’Ivoire Vs Cameroon – Abidjan (Group D)

Uganda Vs Mali – Kitende (Group E)

South Africa vs Ghana – Johannesburg (Group G)

Guinea Vs Morocco – Conakry (Group I)

Benin Vs DR Congo – Cotonou (Group J)

Tuesday September 7 2021