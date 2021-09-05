FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Uganda Cranes Vs Mali Stallions (Monday, 6th September 2021)

At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes held an engaging training session at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday evening.

This session lasted for close to two hours as head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic and his entire back-room engaged the players through the paces and ball work drills.

For the first quarter an hour, fitness and performance director Franck Plaine conducted the limbering session of the players with the help of the other backroom staff; Moses Basena, Arthur Kyesimira and Fred Kajoba dealt with the three goalkeepers; Charles Lukwago, Isima Bin Rashid Watenga and Joel Mutakubwa.

Team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi warmed up briefly before he rested for the entire session and defender Halid Lwaliwa did not take part.

Captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi followed the training session from the dug out at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: David Isabirye)

That said, the technical team will have to seek quick answers to who will fill the void of the team players in question during the clash against Mali on Monday afternoon.

Emphasis of this session was on forging the combination play, efficient use of ball possession, solid defending and effective finishing.

Midfielder Moses Waiswa in training at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: David Isabirye)

This training session had followed the earlier recovery drills at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi where the players fully stretched up the bodies to get them ready following Thursday’s match and travel from Nairobi.

Micho testified that the first training session at Kitende was so important and he continued to monitor the performance of the players in the various departments.

“We continue to plan for the Mali game and the training session at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende has been crucial in a way of continued assessment of the players across the different departments” Micho disclosed.

Micho offers instructions to young defender Kenneth Semakula (Credit: David Isabirye)

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago dives during the training session at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: David Isabirye)

The training resumes on Sunday evening with the final session at the same venue.

Mali who arrive at 1 PM aboard a chartered flight will train at 4 PM before Uganda Cranes use the facility.

The Mali delegation will be accommodated at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Meanwhile, the match officials from Mauritius arrived in the country on Friday evening and they managed to train at St Mary’s Stadium on the subsequent day.

Mauritius referees training at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

The Uganda Cranes players in stretching drills on Saturday evening (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Uganda Cranes team in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago, Isima Bin Rashid Watenga, Joel Mutakubwa

Outfield Players: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Halid Lwaliwa, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa Ndohondi, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Paul Derrick Nsibambi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Mustafa Kizza, Innocent Wafula Esimu, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Richard Basangwa, Steven Desse Mukwala, Kenneth Semakula, Shafik Kagimu, Martin Kizza