Ten man Uganda Cranes suffered for a point at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende as they drew goalless with Mali on Monday afternoon.

Murushid Jjuuko was sent off early in the second half as Uganda held on till the final whistle but how did each player rate.

Ismail Watenga 7.0: Organised his backline well and was heard commanding his team. Kept a clean sheet.

Denis Iguma 5.0: He was given a torrid time by Moussa Doumbia but never gave up. Played better when he shifted to centre back after the red card to Murushid Jjuuko.

Isaac Muleme 5.5: Made to overwork by the lively Adama Traore and Amadou Haidara but remained resilient.

Enock Walusimbi 6.0: Jittery at times but grew as the game went on. Made timely blocks and interceptions and did a good job when Jjuuko went off.

Murushid Jjuuko 3.0: Until the stupid red card which he invited, he was Uganda’s best player. Must be thinking he could have handled the situation better.

Khalid Aucho 4.0: Rarely got hold of the ball and chased shadows most the times as Mali dancing midfielders dominated the centre of the pack.

Bobosi Byaruhanga 4.0: Caught out of possession often and his inexperience showed at times.

Milton Karisa 2.0: Hard to remember any contribution and it’s shocking that he played more than eighty minutes of the game.

Emmanuel Okwi 5.0: Played in the 10-role behind Derrick Nsibambi. Worked his socks off but rarely was always bullied off by the big Malian players.

Derrick Nsibambi 5.0: Against the tall Malian centre backs Falaye Sacko and Boubacar Kouyate, Nsibambi’s aerial threat was tamed. He also lacked service.

Joseph Ochaya 4.0: Continued playing in front of Muleme but failed to create any impact as a winger.

Substitutes

Moses Waiswa 2.0: A few touches after being introduced midway the second half.

Innocent Wafula 4.0: Not the best of debuts but worked hard to deny the Mali attackers.

Steven Mukwala 3.0: Huffed and puffed but with noservice.

Mustafa Kizza 4.0: Tested the Mali goalkeeper with a ferocious free kick on his first touch.

Ibrahim Oriti. N/a.