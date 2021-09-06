Following a botched election process last month, SC Villa has reverted to interim leadership for at least the next three months.

This follows a statement released by the club dated September 5 following a meeting of the Board of Trustees.

The August 28 Presidential Elections were stopped midway by a court injunction engineered by one of the candidates Denis Mbidde through a one Brenda Nambalirwa Kawuma.

Fufa later threatened to deny the 16-times league champions license to play in the 2021/22 season which forced the Board to come up with a quick decision.

“In August 2021, SC Villa organized elections for the Executive Board that were scheduled for 28th August 2021….,” read a statement in parts.

“On the 27th of August 2021, the Trustees were served with a court order stopping the elections and being law abiding, the Trustees complied with the Order. The Trustees are putting in place a detailed mechanism to ensure a fair and transparent election of the Executive.

“The matter has since been removed from court and the Trustees together with the Interim Executive will sensitise Villa Members Trust (“VMTs”) on the Club Statutes including the duty to resolve football matters out of court.

“In the meantime, the Trustees have extended the term of the existing Interim Executive Committee for three months to prepare the football team for the new sporting season that begins on October, 15th 2021.” Villa Members Trust

Meanwhile, the club promised a Congress to be convened in 14 days as per the club constitution in which all Villa Registered Fans, the VMTs will be updated on next step.

“The Congress will be convened through which VMTs will be updated on the developments and the steps being taken to address the issues at SC Villa. The minimum notification period for convening the Congress is 14 days.”

The Jogoos have been under interim leadership since 2018 when Fufa ousted Ben Immanuel Misagga from the club’s top seat stopping elections.