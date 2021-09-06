FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Monday, September 6, 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Mali Les Aigles

At St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic has named the team to face Mali Les Aigles during a group E clash at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Monday evening.

There are three changes from the team that started in the goal-less stalemate with Kenya on Thursday.

In comes Enock Walusimbi to partner clubmate Murushid Juuko in central defence.

Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Bin Rashid Watenga replaces Charles Lukwago in the goal posts.

Striker Derrick Nsibambi replaces midfielder Moses Waiswa in the starting line-up.

The other eight players who started against Kenya remain unchanged.

Uganda Cranes XI (Shirt Numbers in Brackets):

Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (19), Denis Iguma (12), Isaac Muleme (20), Enock Walusimbi (16), Murushid Juuko (4), Khalid Aucho (8), Bobosi Byaruhanga (6), Milton Karisa (13), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, 7), Derrick Nsibambi (9), Joseph Benson Ochaya (2)

Subs:

Charles Lukwago (18), Joel Mutakubwa (1), Innocent Wafula Esimu (14), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (5), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (3), Ibrahim Orit (11), Richard Basangwa (22), Steven Desse Mukwala (10), Yunus Sentamu (17), Mustapha Kizza (21), Moses Waiswa Ndohondi (23), Kenneth Semakula (15)

Injured: Halid Lwaliwa (15)