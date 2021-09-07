Uganda Premier League champions Express Football Club has confirmed the acquisition of Deus Bukenya and Nicholas Kasozi.

Kasozi joins the Red Eagles on a season-long loan deal from Kyetume while Bukenya signed a one-year contract as a free agent.

Bukenya brings versatility to the side with his ability to play in central defense and holding midfield, and composure while at it.

On the other hand, Kasozi is a good distributor of the ball which completes his ball-winning attribute as a holding midfielder.

With Express returning to the continent after 13 years, head coach Wasswa Boosa believes the duo should help in not only defending the league but also make an impact on the continent which he says is a priority.

“The new faces are definitely a huge addition to our squad because we all know we have to defend the league.

“We also have more games to play this season with the continent being priority so we need to have more options and I am sure the new players will certainly do a fantastic job,” Bbosa said as quoted by the club website.

Deus Bukenya Credit: Express FC Media

Bukenya who has played for Vipers Sports Club in the past understands what is at stake.

“I am glad to join Express FC, as everyone knows the club has done a fantastic job winning the league and Kagame Cup and I am here to simply help the team continue its dominance.

“I thank the technical team for trust and I’ll certainly repay the faith,” he said.

Kasozi who has worked with Wasswa Bbosa in the past says he already feels at home at Wankuluku.

“I am happy to be a Red Eagle even if not on a permanent basis but any player out there would want to be at such a club.

“I know what is expected of me on and off the pitch and I will not disappoint, the boys have welcomed me very well and I have already settled in,” said Kasozi.

Nicholas Kasozi Credit: Express FC Media

Bukenya and Kasozi have been registered to future on the continent and their first assignment could be the preliminary-round tie against Sudanese outfit Al Merrikh.

Express host the first leg tie on Friday, September 10 at the St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende before traveling to the Sudanese capital Khartoum for the return leg on September 18.