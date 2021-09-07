For any sportsman’s life-span; there are three different kinds of lives to abide by under all normal circumstances; the arrival, service and departure.

To start with; the grand arrival moment is much celebrated across the divide whilst appreciation of service time depends upon delivery; exceptional, good, average or bad.

The departure time is least celebrated for obvious reasons that one party or two could be left depressed and devoid of one’s service.

Samuel Kato Nemeyimana in action

Out-going Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana has metarphosized through the aforementioned stages of life.

The former Buddo Secondary School and Uganda U-17 defender has officially an emotional farewell to the club that he has served since 2018.

Nemeyimana lauds the former coaches, teammates, fans, club administrators and everyone who has helped him in a way or another;

Samuel Kato Nemeyimana against Express

Here is the detailed message (verbatim):

Today, l say goodbye to the great club in Uganda Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC). Ever since l joined the club in 2019, l have had a fantastic experience & successful period. ln my first season, l played 5 games at the 2019 -2020 CECAFA Kagame championship where we (KCCA FC) were the champion. I played 2 games in the 2019-2020 CAF champions league, & 4 games in the CAF confederation cup. I played 24 games in the UPL (Uganda Premier League) 2019-2020. Therefore, basing on this exposure, experience & success achieved, On a very special note l want to thank Coach Mike Mutebi for the great opportunity & trust he offered to me, am really so grateful. I would like also to thank the other group of coaches at KCCA FC, my teammates, ex- teammates, the administration of KCCA FC, the support staff and in a special way the gallant fans of KCCA FC for the unconditional invaluable support extended to me during my stay at KCCA FC. All said and done, l have given my all to KCCA FC shirt and l wish this great football club all the best next season & more seasons to come. Thank you. Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, Former KCCA Football Club defender

He is linked to a number of clubs in the Rwanda Premier League as well as a couple of team in the UPL.

Nemeyimana leaves KCCA with the CECAFA Kagame Cup to his name as well as quality playing time in the CAF Confederation and Champions League.