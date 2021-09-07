The Egyptian FA has axed Hossam Al-Badri and his staff from the national team coach job despite drawing away with Gabon in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers 2022.

The Pharaohs scored late to salvage a point away in Franceville to move top of Group F with four points.

“The Egyptian Football Association would like to thank Hossam El-Badry and his technical staff for the work they have done for the national team.

“We wish them good luck and fortune in their future career. And the EFA will decide the new technical staff for the national team during the next 48 hours.” EFA statement on Al-Badri

During his reign as coach, Egypt played nine games, won five, drew four and lost none but the EFA doesn’t see future in him.

Egypt are in the same group as Angola and Libya who face later on Tuesday.

Libya could go top of the group if they overcome Angola in Luanda after they beat Gabon 2-1 in their first match.