Innocent Wafula made his Uganda Cranes debut during the goal-less home draw with West Africans Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in a FIFA World Cup 2022 group E qualifier.

The newly signed KCCA player was introduced in the 66th minute for captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi during a double change that also witnessed Mustafa Kizza take over Joseph Benson Ochaya.

Wafula had a couple of good minutes with a balanced performance in defence and offense.

He has since lauded the head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, the rest of the technical staff and teammates for the trust and courage.

“I thank the head coach Micho, fellow technical staff and all my teammates for the courage and trust given to me. I look forward working hard and maintaining the status quo” Wafula stated after the match.

Wafula played right back moments after Murushid Juuko’s red card as Denis Iguma was drifted to central defence to partner Enock Walusimbi.

He managed to venture upfront on two occasions and returned to defend on time.

Wafula was born in Jinja and has previously featured for Busia Combined Football Club, Chemeli Sugar (Kenya), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Vipers and lately Mbarara City before his latest switch to KCCA.