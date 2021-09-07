Muhammad Shaban has completed a return to his childhood club Onduparaka FC.

The former Caterpillars skipper is set to be unveiled soon after completing a move from Vipers SC.

Shaban left the West Nile giants in September 2017 for KCCA and has since played for Raja Casablanca in Morocco and the Venoms.

Kawowo Sports understands that the Caterpillars have paid over 20 million shilling for the former U-17 international to Vipers since he still had a running contract with the Kitende based side.

Last week, the club PRO Godfrey Drabe while on Arua One FM confirmed there were talks between the club and Vipers.

About the transfer rumours



Its True we have been in Talks with Vipers about Muhammad Shaban and we shall let the public know when the time is right.#OnduOnArua1FM — Onduparaka FC (@OnduparakaFC1) September 5, 2021

Since joining the Venoms two seasons ago, Shaban has struggled with injuries and failed to make any impact as he sat out most of the games.

Midway last season, he was indefinitely suspended by the club over indiscipline.

His move comes at a time when most of the former Ondu players with whom he helped the club earn promotion to the top tier in 2014 are back in Arua but with new league entrants Arua Hills.

It remains to be seen whether he will also follow suit and join the Kongolo who are believed to have been interested in getting him before he put pen to paper at Onduparaka.