Giants South Africa and Ivory Coast earned vital wins on match day two of the Fifa World Cup qualifiers Qatar 2022 beating Ghana and Cameroon respectively.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the winning goal for Bafana in the 83rd minute in a fixture they dominated at the FNB stadium.

The win takes them to four points in Group G after they played to a goalless draw with Zimbabwe in the first match last week.

Day 2 of the second round of 2022 #WCQ summed up #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vAczSshr3m — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 6, 2021

Zimbabwe takes on Ethiopia in Bahir Dar on Tuesday with a win putting them on same points with Bafana Bafana.

In Abidjan, Sebastien Haller scored twice as Ivory Coast earned their first win of the competition.

The big centre forward scored both goals in the first half before Cameroon pulled one back through a second half penalty by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.

The Elephants are now the Group D leaders with four points while the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are on three points.

There were also wins for Liberia who beat Central African Republic 1-0 away from home with Kpah Sherman scoring the winner.

Niger also came from a goal down to beat minnows Djibouti 4-2 in Rabat while Benin were held at home by DR Congo in a 1-1 draw in Cotonou.

First day of the second round



Here are the results of today’s #WCQ matches #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ug7M9PC7Nx — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 5, 2021

On Sunday, Rwanda and Kenya played to a one-all draw in Kigali in Group E, Gabon conceded a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Egypt while Namibia shocked Togo with a 1-0 win in Lome.

Action in the qualifiers continues on Tuesday with ten matches on card.

Sunday September 5, 2021 Results

Rwanda 1-1 Kenya – Kigali (Group E)

Gabon 1-1 Egypt – Franceville (Group F)

Togo 0-1 Namibia – Lome (Group H)

Monday September 6, 2021 Results

Djibouti 2-4 Niger – Rabat (Group A)

Central African Republic 0-1 Liberia Doula (Group C)

Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 Cameroon – Abidjan (Group D)

Uganda 0-0 Mali – Kitende (Group E)

South Africa 1-1 Ghana – Johannesburg (Group G)

Guinea Vs Morocco – Conakry (Group I) PP

Benin 1-1 DR Congo – Cotonou (Group J)

Tuesday September 7 2021 Fixtures