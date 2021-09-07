The heavy downpour moments before Uganda and faced off with Mali left the St. Mary’s stadium pitch soaked.

In the first half, the ball couldn’t move as fast on the ground and Mali Coach Mohammed Magassouba was left to rue to the playing surface.

“It was a tough match,” Magassouba told the post-match press conference. “The field didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted. Uganda also gave a good account of themselves. In the end, it was a good match,” he added.

Mali missed a number of key players including English based duo of Yves Bissouma and Moussa Djenepo and the tactician believes it could have been a better result with them and many others on the team.

“We missed so many players especially in midfield; players who play in Italy and England who were not allowed to come because Uganda is red zone in regards to Covid19.

“We missed them but the players available over two matches did a good job and we hope it will be a different scenario in October.”

On the result, Magassouba stated that “Not the result we wanted but we take a point.”

The Eagles are currently top of the Group with four points and take on Kenya in back to back fixtures in October.