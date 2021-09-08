Veteran coach Sam Timbe has seen it all in the CECAFA football parameters having won the CECAFA Kagame Cup with four different clubs.

Timbe is highly tipped to man the technical docket at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club, at least for a season.

The CAF “A” licensed tactician comes at the opportune timing when the tax collectors’ side is getting prepared to play their first game in the CAF Confederation Cup against Ethiopian giants Coffee on Sunday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Timbe comes as the club technical manager and will work alongside Simeon Masaba (head coach) Robert Mukasa (assistant coach), Steven Billy Kiggundu (goalkeeping coach) and Edward Ssali (physical trainer).

In 2020, Timbe signed a three-year deal with Malaysia premier league side, Persatuan Bolasepak Sarawak Football Club having been jobless since 2018 when he quit Tusker FC (Kenya).

He won the CECAFA Kagame Cup with Sports Club Villa (2005), Police FC (2006), Rwanda’s Atraco (2009) and Tanzania’s Young Africans (2011).

Timbe also won the national league titles in Rwanda and Tanzania.

He also coached Sofapaka Sports Club in Kenya.

URA was founded in 1997 and they merged with Lyantonde FC in 2001 before attaining promotion to play in the Uganda Premier League the subsequent year.

They have won the Ugandan Premier League four times (2006, 2006–07, 2008–09, 2010–11) and the Uganda Cup three times (2005, 2011–12, 2013–14).