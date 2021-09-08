Express Football Club technical staff led by the head coach Wasswa Bbosa and his assistant James Odoch have extended their stay at the seven time Uganda Premier League champions.

The duo were also joined by the rest of the backroom staff in goalkeeper coach Samuel Kawalya, team physio Aloysius Makubuya, team doctors Godfrey Wante and Enock Kayondo.

The development comes in the wake of expiry of contract for Bbosa and the rest of the backroom staff at the end of last season.

Wasswa Bbosa, Express head coach Credit: John Batanudde

Bbosa has since expressed his gratitude towards the club for the successful negotiations and set the bar high.

“I would like to thank the chairman and CEO for seeing to it that I and my backroom staff stay put for another season. We have achieved a lot together and I believe we shall achieve more this coming season. This was bound to happen but it was only a matter of time so now it time to double our efforts and perform well on the continent” Bbosa spoke to the club website.

Bbosa’s assistant, Odoch was also full of praise for the management to renew their contracts.

“This is a good step towards keeping the entire team intact. A big thank you to the chairman and CEO for making this happen. We now as a technical team, we are focused on our CAF Champions League campaign and we are hopeful we shall perform well” Odoch disclosed.

James Odoch

The development comes at a time when Express has pitched camp at Nabinonya beach in Kisubi off Entebbe road.

Express is preparing for the CAF Champions League preliminary round encounter against Sudan’s El Merriekh Sports Club at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende this Friday.

The Red Eagles won the league last season as well as the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania.