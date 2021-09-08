Some of the world’s biggest Athletics superstars will be battling it out for the Diamond League title in Zurich, Switzerland starting tonight.

Among those who will be taking the maroon track of Letzigrund Stadium are three Ugandan female athletes in steeplechaser Peruth Chemutai as well as middle-distance runners Halima Nakaayi and Winnie Nayondo.

The trio will be battling the world’s best and most in-form athletes in their respective events on Thursday, September 9.

Olympic gold medalist Chemutai will battle inform Norah Jeruto and Kyvin Kiyeng. The two Kenyans were clear of Chemutai the last time they competed at Prefontaine Classic Meet in Eugene, Oregon where the Ugandan couldn’t cope with the pace.

American Courtney Frerichs who ran a national record and personal best of 8:57.77 in Eugene will also be going for the Women’s steeplechase title.

It will be a tall order for Winnie Nanyondo in the 1500m going against Faith Kipyegon who has made the race her own and Sifan Hassan.

Australia’s Linden Hall and American Josette Norris who finished ahead of Nanyondo at the Prefontaine Classic are also in the mix.

Meanwhile, Halima Nakaayi will have to be at her mercurial best to get the better of Natoya Goule of Jamaica, the Great Britain duo of Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie, as well as American Kate Grace.

Race Time (EAT)