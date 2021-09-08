The Uganda National beach soccer team (Sand Cranes) has improved drastically in the continental and global rankings.

The latest ranking according to Beach Soccer World-wide indicate the Uganda is now in the 38th position in the entire world, an improvement from 86th.

In Africa, the Uganda Sand Cranes is ranked 6th and the best ranked country in the CECAFA region with 277 points.

Action between Morocco and Uganda Sand Cranes during their third place play off at the 2021 AFCON beach soccer finals in Senegal. Morocco is second in Africa, 19th in the world (Credit: FUFA Media)

The latest improvement is attributed to the great performance during the 2021 AFCON Beach Soccer tournament in Senegal held in May.

Tanzania, who lost to Uganda in the recent Beach Soccer AFCON Tournament, held in Saly city –Senegal is 42 four places behind Uganda.

In the entire world, Brazil leads the rankings ahead of Portugal in the second place.

Senegal is the only African nation to make the top ten in the World as they occupy the 10th position.

Africa top ten rankings – World Rankings in Brackets:

1.Senegal (8)

2.Morocco (19)

3.Egypt (20)

4. Mozambique (22)

5.Nigeria (23)

6.Uganda (38)

7.Tanzania (42)

8.Seychelles (57)

9.Libya (63)

10.Madagascar (64)