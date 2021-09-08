The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team has begun preparations for the 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifier encounter against Kenya by entering residential camp on Wednesday.

The two East African nations will face off at the first qualification round with the first leg scheduled for 23rd-25th September in Nairobi while the return leg will come in a fortnight’s time in Kampala.

The provisional team comprised of 30 players had to first undergo COVID-19 tests before going to Njeru.

However, four players are yet to join camp. The quartet of Daphine Nyayenga (goalkeeper), Gloria Namugrwa (defender), Halima Kanyago(defender) and Joweria Nagadya (forward) are still playing with Lady Doves at the CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers in Nairobi.

Coach Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi has named forward Fauzia Najjemba the team captain.

It should be noted that Najjemba was the assistant captain with the U17 Women’s National Team, deputising Juliet Nalukenge who has since moved to the professional ranks at Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus.

Kiyingi believes he has enough time to put the team into good shape and get the desired results against Kenya.

“I think we have enough time to prepare the girls and get into the right shape. I’m aware that most of them have not been active but what is important now is to prepare them mentally,” he stated.

U20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Esther Akite Okello (Olila High School FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Jolly Kobusinge (Tooro Queens FC), Gloria Namugerwa (Lady Doves), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Stella Musubika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Halima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Faridah Namirimu (Wakiso Hills WFC), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC),

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Joan Ainembabazi (Tooro Queens FC), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Bernadette Namwenge (Ajax Queens FC), Kamiyati Naigaga (Taggy High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)

Officials

Head Coach – Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi

Assistant Coach – Oliver Mbekeka

Goalkeeping Coach – Mubarak Kiberu

Team Doctor – Stella Nankumba

Equipment Manager – Cissy Nakiguba

Media Officer – Faridah Tomusange Nassejje