

Uganda Premier League Champions Express FC will have a new face in their dugout on Friday as they take on Sudanese outfit Al Merrickh in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

Veteran coach Simon Peter Kirumira will be part of the technical bench for the Red Eagles in Friday’s game at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

With Wasswa Bbosa not certified to take charge of the team as head coach because he holds a CAF B License, Kirumira who holds a CAF A License will assume the former’s role in ceremoniously.

Kirumira has in the recent past served as Chairman of the Uganda Football Coaches Association until this year when he was replaced by Livingstone Kyambadde.

He has also previously served as head coach at now-defunct Sadolin Paints FC.