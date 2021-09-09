Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Gaddafi Football Club has confirmed the appointment of three personalities on the management team.

Jacob Odur is the vice chairperson, Richard Kimera (head of marketing) and David Mwesigwa as the media officer.

The unveiling of the trio was executed at the club’s headquarters along Narambhai road in Jinja city on 8th September 2021.

Edrine Ochieng with Richard Kimera (right)

For starters, Kimera was the club chairman during the Regional and the better part of the FUFA Big League days.

Mwesigwa dumps his communications duties at Busoga United to join the league newcomers as Odur has previously worked with Eastern region side Bugiri Da School.

Edrine Ochieng with David Mwesigwa (right)

Edrine Ochieng, the club president revealed the reason for the appointment of these three officials.

Our club has now gone to top flight football and we need a top performing team of administrators to achieve our set goals. I contacted Mr Odur Jacob who we all know as seasoned football administrator, shard our vision and he accepted to join us. Most of you know that he had quit football management but his love for the game was still evident. He will be working as Vice chairperson and head of finance on our executive committee. We have also decided appoint Kimera Richard as head of marketing. This department is key because it is through marketing that we can attract sponsors and partners who strengthen our financial muscle. With his vast experience and skills, we believe Mr Kimera is the right man for the job. Mwesigwa David is our son here. We sent him out on loan to Busoga United and so i can say that his loan deal expired and we opted not to renew it. He will be working with our communications department and i believe he will do a great job. Edrine Ochieng, President Gaddafi Football Club

Edrine Ochieng with Jacob Odur (right)

Gaddafi football club sportingly qualified for the top tier league when they beat Proline 1-0 during the finals of the promotional play-offs at the FUFA Technical Center in August.

To this end, the club has now stepped up its preparations ahead of their first ever top flight competition expected to commence on 15 October 2021.

More confirmations in the technical and playing dockets will be made in the due course.