Arthur Kaluma was Uganda’s top scorer at the just concluded FIBA AfroBasket where the Silverbacks finished sixth.

The 19-year-old 6’7″ power forward averaged 13.2 points and 5.8 rebounds at the continent’s premier basketball competition.

Silverbacks head coach George Galanopoulos

“I have never seen a 19-year-old work hard the way that this kid does. He is the first one in the gym that laces up his shoes, everybody likes to take their time. This guy is the first one out getting shots up,” Galanopoulos said of Kaluma.

“If we didn’t have to get on the bus and get kicked out of the gym because other teams were playing, he would be there all day and night, that’s how he is, it’s his DNA so I got faith in him. He’s got a bright future and we are very lucky to have him.”

Arthur Kaluma during a warm-up before a game at AfroBasket | Credit: Isa Mapengo

While Kaluma can drive to the hole with ease, he is still figuring out his outside shot and Galanopoulos feels it’s just a confidence issue.

“For Arthur, it’s not his inability to shoot [but] it’s just the confidence that he knows he can make [that shot]. I think that grew a little bit [and] it took a lot of motivation. I think you guys saw that timeout where I was a little fired up about him passing up a three.

“You know there are different ways you can handle situations like that but with guys like Deng Geu who used to struggle with his shot a couple of years ago when he came to us, a guy like Arthur… I watched those guys in practice hit three after three after three, but that kid has got heart, and he’s got confidence so I think he took a step in that direction so I think he carries over into his college season.”

Kaluma will start his college career with the Creighton Bluejays in a month’s time.