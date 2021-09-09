Uncalled for circumstances in life always force for abrupt decisions.

Injury to one of the goalkeepers (Alionzi Nafian) on the current club squad has forced management to recall the loaned goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo.

For starters, Alionzi got injured on national team (Uganda Cranes) duty during the preparations for the international build up match against Ethiopia and the two FIFA World Cup group E qualifiers away to Kenya and at home against Mali.

Hannington Ssebwalunyo on duty for Buganda Province during the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament

It should be noted that Ssebwalunyo had been loaned to Jinja based entity BUL Football Club after the arrival of the towering shot stopper James Alitho.

That said, Ssebwalunyo joins the battle for the number one slot alongside youngster Samuel Mwaka,Alitho and the recovering Alionzi.

High placed sources at BUL state that the Jinja club is unsatisfied by the decision for URA to recall Ssebwalunyo even without playing an competitive match.

URA is preparing for the CAF Confederations Cup Preliminary round fixture against Ethiopian Coffee on Sunday, 12th September 2021 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.