Stylish midfielder Allan Kateregga has transfered to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Christened as “Dancing Rasta” for his trademark dreadlocks and artistry in style of play, Kateregga penned a two year deal at premier side FC Lupopo.

Allan Kateregga inks the binding documents upon joining FC Lupopo

He has been a free agent since his employment contract at Iraq side FC Ebril expired.

Kateregga was officially unveiled at his new side in Lubumbashi city on Thursday, 9th September 2021.

He has formerly played at BUL, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Tusker, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), AFC Leopards, Cape Town City, Maritzburg (on loan) and lately FC Ebril in Iraq.

Kateregga featured at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Uganda Cranes.

Allan Kateregga will don shirt 10 at FC Lupopo

He joins other outspoken players as Yusuph Mulumbu at the club.