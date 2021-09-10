Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club continues to prepare their squad for the up-coming season.

Whereas the club has brought on board several new players, a fraction have also exited.

Forward Juma Balinya is the latest player to have been confirmed among the released players.

“Juma Balinya has agreed to mutually terminate his contract with KCCA FC. The club would like to thank Juma Balinya for the memories and wish him the best for the future.” a statement published on the club website read.

Balinya had signed a two year contract with KCCA FC on 1st September 2020 that was due to run until 31st August 2022.

A former top scorer of Uganda Premier League in the season 2018/19 (with 19 goals while still at Police), Balinya struggled for game time and managed just one goal in as many matches played.

Juma Balinya during his unveiling ceremony at KCCA Football Club

After his exploits at Police, Balinya transferred to Tanzania’s Young Africans and Kenyan giants Gor Mahia Sports Club where he enjoyed very brief stints.

He joins other released players as Moses Aliro and defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana who also agreed to mutually terminate their contracts.

Juma Balinya celebrates a goal at Gor Mahia

Left back Moses Kalanzi, midfielder Keziron Kizito and defender Filbert Obenchan had their respective contracts run down and were not renewed.

Steven Sserwadda and goalkeeper Hassan Matovu were sold to New York Red Bulls and Soltilo Bright Stars FC respectively.