Jinja Hippos will be without captain Maxwell Ebonga for most of the upcoming season after he sustained a knee injury.

The utility back tore the ACL in his right knee during pre-season training a fortnight ago.

A reliable source within the Hippos camp revealed that the club is exploring the best options for his treatment with surgical procedure an expected certainty.

The recovery and rehabilitation time for an ACL injury is known to take 6-9 months, which means Ebonga will most likely miss the entire 2021-22 season. That is the national Sevens series, the 2021-22 Premier League, and the Rugby Africa Cup during the international window.

Maxwell Ebonga is a try scoring machine at Jinja Hippos!



Ebonga was overall top points scorer in last season’s single-leg round-robin Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

However, Jinja Hippos have good options to cover the gap left by Ebonga in Denis Etwau at full back and Edrine Lemerigar or Opio Jackson at the wing.