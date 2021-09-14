Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa is confident ahead of the CAF Champions League return leg against Al Merrikh.

Bbosa named his troops for the final preliminary round job in Khartoum having won the opening leg 2-1.

“We’ve prepared well and we shall definitely do a good job, the team is aware of the job at hand and they all want to progress to the first round so we hope we arrive safely and execute the game plan,” said Bbosa.

The team travels to Sudan tonight via Ethiopia for the game to be played on Friday.

Express traveling contingent

Players

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa, Denis Otim.

Defenders: Denis Mubuya, Enock Walusimbi (C), Murushid Juuko, Arthur Kiggundu, Issa Lumu.

Midfielders: Abel Etrude, Mahad Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, John Byamukama, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Joseph Akandwanaho, Charles Musiige.

Forwards: George Senkaaba, Erick Kambale.

Officials