Defender Yakubu Ramathan reached a mutual consent agreement with the management of Onduparaka Football Club to part ways.

The king pin defender still had a year left on his employment contract but the two parties agreed to move on.

“I thank the management of Onduparaka Football Club for the special time accorded to me. It is time to move on and seek greener pastures” Ramathan who only featured in three matches stated.

Onduparaka Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edson SabaSaba confirmed having granted the defender a contract termination notice.

“The club gave Yakubu Ramathan a contract termination notice as the technical team would not consider him in their plans. However, he is yet to respond but we shall be willing to support him in anyway possible” SabaSaba revealed.

Yakubu Ramathan shows the man of the match placard whilst at Onduparaka

Ramathan joined Onduparaka after a brief spell at MYDA. He had also previously played at Sports Club Villa, Soltilo Bright Stars, Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), AFC Leopards (Kenya) and Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia.

The defender has a calm head, a good game reader, hard working at all times during a competitive football duel.

Ramathan joins other exitees from Onduparaka as Noel Nasasira, Moses Okot, Living Kabong, Oscar Agaba, Augustine Opoka, Najib Tusaba Gwaidho, Hakim Magombe, Ali Mukiibi, Amis Thiago Muwonge, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Wasswa, Denis Kaka Andama, Mahadi Ajobe and Muhammed Med Kyeline.