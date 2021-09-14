An impressive number of competitors also contributed to its acquisition.

“When we sat down with the marketing team. We tried to look at how best and what we need for the federation right now. We all agreed on the ambulance.

“And besides, the federation didn’t have assets besides events and clocks. An ambulance would be a very vital asset for us all in the sport,” said FMU President Dipu Ruparelia.

FMU president, Dipu Ruparelia. Credit: John Batanudde

The ambulance will be deployed at all motorsport events. It will also be used in assisting communities in medical evacuation.

“The ambulance is going to help us quite a lot like with evacuations and also providing first aid to members during an event.

“We have a good medical team which is ready to deliver,” added Dipu.

The acquisition puts FMU in good stride as local sports bodies seek to grow.

The National Council of Sports has heaped praise on FMU’s latest move.

“As far as I know, FMU is now the first local federation to own such an asset. We all know how important medical and safety is to sports. This is a commendable achievement,” said Katende Semakula, the Technical head at the National Council of Sports.

Katende Semakula touring the ambulance. Credit: John Batanudde

Rajiv Ruparelia now urges that other aspects should be worked on to strengthen safety further.

“We now need to start racing on closed roads and also fans need to be more responsible individually to ensure a stronger safety during our events,” he said.

Rajiv on behalf of the Ruparelia foundation showing off the ambulance Credit: John Batanudde

The federation also unveiled a new set of rally clocks.

These will be put to use when the championship resumes in October with the Kabalega rally in Hoima.