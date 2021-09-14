Match Summary

Sierra Leone 86/8

Uganda 87/1

Uganda won by 9 wickets.

Kevin Awino scored a fine 39 off 35 balls as the Victoria Pearls confirmed their place in the semifinals of the ICC Africa T20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The Victoria Pearls walked past Sierra Leone with a commanding nine-wicket victory to confirm their place in the last four.

Sierra Leone won the toss and chose to bat first but a tactically aware Uganda started the game with its slow bowlers drying up the runs immediately.

Sierra Leone was scoring at a rate of just over 2 runs an over until the 10 overs when the part-time bowlers were introduced.

Sierra Leone could only manage 86 runs in their 20 overs for a loss of 8 wickets. Stephanie Nampiina steered with her leg-spin with the best figures of 3/18 and got support from Immaculate Nakisuyi 2/16 and Janet Mbabazi 2/15.

In the chase, Proscovia Alako (10) didn’t last so long but Kevin Awino (39) and Rita Musamali (33) ensured the victory, knocking off the required runs within 12.5 overs.

The victory ensures that Uganda qualifies for the semifinals on Friday and they will most likely face-off with the top side in the tournament Zimbabwe.