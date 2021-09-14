Onduparaka Football Club has further stamped authority on the domestic players’ transfer market with the signing of defender Rashid Yakin.

Yakin joined the Catarpillars on a two year deal after leaving rivals Arua Hill Sports Club.

From the neighborhood to where His passion has always belonged;…



Ladies and Gentlemen Rashid Yakin .



Defender pens a 2 year contract with us from Arua Hill SC and becomes the Fourth of the many faces lined up for our Unveiling this week .#OnduUnveils#AmaOnduparaka pic.twitter.com/KhCpM4xBue — Onduparaka FC (@OnduparakaFC1) September 14, 2021

Rashid Yekini keeps track of Maroons’ Solomon Walusimbi last season in the FUFA Big League (Credit: John Batanudde)

The right back becomes yet another player to cross over to Onduparaka after 18 year old forward Oscar “Lele” Aluma and defender Ivan Okello (formerly at Blacks Power).

Aluma joined James Jarieko, 17, a midfielder who joined from rivals Paidha Black Angels.

Former captain Muhammed Shaban also rejoined the club from giants Vipers Sports Club.

The club is set to officially unveil head coach George Lutalo as a replacement for Joseph Harold Mutyaba.

Exitees:

Onduparaka lost a big chuck of players as Noel Nasasira, Moses Okot, Living Kabong, Oscar Agaba, Augustine Opoka, Najib Tusaba Gwaidho, Hakim Magombe, Ali Mukiibi, Amis Thiago Muwonge, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Wasswa, Denis Kaka Andama, Mahadi Ajobe and Muhammed Med Kyeline.