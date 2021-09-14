Onduparaka Football Club has further stamped authority on the domestic players’ transfer market with the signing of defender Rashid Yakin.
Yakin joined the Catarpillars on a two year deal after leaving rivals Arua Hill Sports Club.
The right back becomes yet another player to cross over to Onduparaka after 18 year old forward Oscar “Lele” Aluma and defender Ivan Okello (formerly at Blacks Power).
Aluma joined James Jarieko, 17, a midfielder who joined from rivals Paidha Black Angels.
Former captain Muhammed Shaban also rejoined the club from giants Vipers Sports Club.
The club is set to officially unveil head coach George Lutalo as a replacement for Joseph Harold Mutyaba.
Exitees:
Onduparaka lost a big chuck of players as Noel Nasasira, Moses Okot, Living Kabong, Oscar Agaba, Augustine Opoka, Najib Tusaba Gwaidho, Hakim Magombe, Ali Mukiibi, Amis Thiago Muwonge, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Wasswa, Denis Kaka Andama, Mahadi Ajobe and Muhammed Med Kyeline.