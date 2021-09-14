Arua Hill Sports Club unveiled their umpteenth player ahead of the 2021-2022 football season.

Towering center forward Robert Eseru was officially revealed to the public on Tuesday, 14th September 2021 after penning a two year deal.

The 6.2 feet tall player leaves army side Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) as a free agent following the expiry of his employment contract after two seasons.

Arua Hill Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tonny Afeti hands over the employment to Robert Eseru (Credit: Arua SC Media)

About Eseru:

Eseru first played for Future Stars Football Club from 2013-2016 and Light SS FC from 2016-2017.

He he crossed to Ndejje University (2017-2019) and later UPDF FC (2019-2021). He spent two seasons with the Army side after helping them back to the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

Eseru is comfortable as a lead forward and can be deployed as a second supportive striker as well as a winger.

Last season, he scored 5 goals at UPDF with two man of the match performances against Sports Club Villa and relegated Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA).

He boosts the attack force of the newly promoted West Nile based top flight side alongside Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo (Soltilo Bright Stars), Yusuf Saaka (Kyetume), creative midfielder Ivan Eyam (from Mbarara City), Junior Andama (Calvary) and Innocent Maduka (Blacks Power).

Other new faces are goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa (Busoga United), Rashid Toha (Vipers) as well as the Wakiso Giants duo of Gaddafi Wahabu and Ibrahim Faizul.

The club also beefed up their technical docket with a key addition in Borine Olima, a former head coach of Calvary Football Club, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (manager), Sadick Sempigi (head coach) and Yusuf Ssengendo (goalkeeping coach).