Onduparaka Football Club has continued to recruit young and ambitious players as a lee-way of building the club basement for a future unknown.

The West Nile-based StarTimes Uganda Premier League entity has signed another teenager Oscar Aluma.

Aluma, also tagged as “Lele” is an 18-year-old forward who joins the club on a three-year deal.

The club officially described him as a young, brave, and ambitious forward.

Oscar “Lele” Aluma (Credit: Onduparaka Football Club Media)

He signs from Arua Soccer Academy where he scored 4 goals in 7 matches, having also scored the same number of goals for Masaka Secondary School in 8 matches during the 2019 season before COVID-19 pandemic struck the world.

The teenager joins James Jarieko, 17, a midfielder who joined from rivals Paidha Black Angels.

Meanwhile, Onduparaka also secured the services of former captain Muhammed Shaban from Vipers on a two-year deal.

Released:

Onduparaka released Noel Nasasira, Moses Okot, Living Kabong, Oscar Agaba to Augustine Opoka, Najib Tusaba Gwaidho, Hakim Magombe, Ali Mukiibi, Amis Thiago Muwonge, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Wasswa, Denis Kaka Andama, Mahadi Ajobe and Muhammed Med Kyeline.

The club is set to officially unveil head coach George Lutalo as a replacement for Joseph Harold Mutyaba.