The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) has cancelled the 2021 season of the National Basketball League.

The decision was made after the requirement for resuming the season that was set for October 2 wasn’t met. It had been decided by the federation that to resume the league, at least eight teams express interest in continuing the season by paying a registration fee of 600,000.

The deadline for meeting the requirements was Monday, October 13. Only five men’s teams (UCU Canons, Power, UPDF Tomahawks, KCCA Panthers, and Falcons) had confirmed registration while two women’s teams (UCU Lady Canons and KCCA Leopards) had registered.

“It is evident that the NBL (Men and Women) and Division One Women Leagues have failed to meet the required threshold for resumption.

“The said leagues are hereby, therefore, canceled forthwith and the status quo as at the end of 2019 season for respective leagues is maintained accordingly,” reads a statement in part from FUBA President Nasser Sserunjogi.

However, the Men’s Division One and Two are expected to continue having met the threshold of eight teams for resumption.

“Division 1 (Men) and Division 2 have met the required threshold of at least eight (8) teams for the resumption and shall therefore resume accordingly upon fulfillment of all the requirements and guidelines put in place by the FUBA competition Council.

“The Competitions Council shall guide and advise on how to handle the issues of promotion from Division 1 to NBL for 2022 season.”

Division One (Men) Teams to continue with the league are Our Saviour, Kampala Rockets, Tropical Royals, Rez Life, Diamonds in the Sun, Gulu Hawks, Knight Riders, Entebbe Archers, and Charging Rhino

Division Two sides are Governors, Miracle Eagles, Emperors, Kings Basketball, Watoto Men, JKL Junior Men, Livingston, Berkley, and Vegetarian