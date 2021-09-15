4th Spot The Talent Soccer Camp:

15th – 19th December 2021 – St John’s College, Wakiso District

Theme: “To create awareness in young football stars and to prevent them from using drugs”

The annual Spot the Talent Soccer Camp will be held between 15th – 19th December 2021 at the St John’s College, Wakiso District.

For starters, the camp is organized by Spot the talent Soccer Academy, located in Wakiso District.

This camp is among the best ranked, organized and attended youth football camp in the country under the theme “To create awareness in young football stars and to prevent them from using drugs”.

Spot the Talent players

Previous camps have been coherently organized in various venues.

The main intention of this camp is to give exposure to young footballers and also meeting different people whom we think have the same motive of developing Soccer in Uganda.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition is committed to camp teams at different camping sites.

This will be in respect of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures as well stipulated by the ministry of health.

The inaugural edition in 2018, the camp was held at Ganyana Junior school, Jezza where 40 teams were registered in the different categories of U 8, 10, 11 and 14.

During the subsequent edition (2019), over 50 teams were registered in four different categories (U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16).

In 2020, Eden Junior School -Kinaawa hosted 64 teams, registered still in four categories of U-9, U-11, U-13 and U-15.

This year’s edition will still have four categories (U-10, U-12, U-14 and U-16).

Ronald Laban Busonga

Ronald Laban Busonga, the founder and the technical director of Spot the Talent Academy explained the purpose of the camp.

We are fully exploiting football talents from within the area, improving football within the area, exporting more footballers, joining national leagues, creating more employment to the people around and he adds on that they have never regretted bringing up such an initiative because Spot has so far gotten good friends, transformed young footballers behaviourwise and also been able to bring a different style of play which makes Spot different from other academies. Ronald Laban Busonga, the founder and the technical director of Spot the Talent Academy

Rewards:

There are different rewards to the exceling crop of players and teams.

These range from trophies, medals, sets of jerseys, bibs, balls and training cones.

The winner will earn a giant glittering trophy, gold medals and a set of jerseys.

The second placed team will be medals (silver and bibs) and the third side will get a ball and 10 training cones.

Spot the Talent Soccer Academy was founded in 2016.