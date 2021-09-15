The Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team (Crested Cranes) earned a hard-fought win over Uganda U20 Women’s National Team in a practice match played on Tuesday.

With both teams pitching camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to continue with preparations ahead of their respective engagements, the build-up match was aimed at assessing the progress so far.

In a closely contested affair, it was Resty Nanziri’s second-half goal that made the difference.

The striker headed home Laki Otandeka’s well-delivered cross in the 63rd minute.

She nearly doubled the lead with 8 minutes left after going through on goal but her low drive kissed the base of the goal post before going out.

George Lutalo, the new Crested Cranes head coach indicated the build-up match helped him in identifying the strength and weaknesses of the team.

“The two teams played a very good game and it helped us to know where we stand in terms of strength and weaknesses. We so where the team needs to improve and therefore we must improve in those areas,” he said.

Ayub Khalifa, the U20 Women’s National Team head coach on the other hand bemoaned the lack of cutting edge in the final third.

“We played well and dominated in some aspects but lacked the composure and effectiveness in front of goal. Going forward, we must address this area in the remaining days,” he indicated.

The Crested Cranes will feature at this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa slated for 28th September – 9th October while the U20 Women’s National Team on the other hand is preparing to face Kenya in the first round of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.