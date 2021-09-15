Match Summary

Kenya 123 all out 20 overs

Uganda 126/6 19.2 overs

Uganda won by 4 wickets

The Cricket Cranes completed just their second victory against Kenya in T20i history with a comfortable four-wicket win.

Uganda won the toss at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe and chose to bowl first and quickly put Kenya on the back with some disciplined bowling from Bilal Hassan (4/17) and Dinesh Nakrani (2/27).

Alex Obanda (31) was in his element taking on the Ugandan bowlers but once he was cleaned up by Riazat Ali, there was little resistance from the rest of the line-up. Kenya could only manage 123 all out in their 20 overs.

The chase didn’t get off to a very good start for Uganda as Arnold Otwani and Kenneth Waiswa were back in the hut in the first over without troubling the scorers.

However, Simon Ssesazi in his second T20i game for Uganda got stuck in with a brilliant 63 that anchored the innings for the home side and he got support from Frank Akankwasa (19) and Riazat Ali Shah (13). Ssesazi fell in the final over with just two runs required for the win which Captain Deus Muhumuza knocked off with a boundary.

The win means that Uganda and Kenya will contest the final of the series on Friday.

Uganda takes on Nigeria in the afternoon game as coach Laurence Mahatlane will be looking at giving his whole squad a chance.