Former Uganda Cranes and Express long serving captain, Ibrahim Dafala is dead.

Dafala was pronounced dead at his home house in Katabi, Entebbe Municipality on Wednesday, 15th September 2021 after a long time of illness.

The death was confirmed by one of his youngest son, Shafik Dafala who has been the care-taker for a long time.

“It is saddening that muzee Ibrahim “British” Dafala is dead. For the past months, he has been down and struggled for his life” Shafik Dafala attested.

Ibrahim 'British' Dafala with his youngest grand son, Arafat Murigiata at his Katabi home in Entebbe Municipality

For starters, Dafala captained the treasured Uganda national football team, Uganda Cranes and Express, the only club he played at his glittering 18 year career span.

Dafala was the first Ugandan footballer to play at Manchester United and Cardiff City, playing as Mr Clean (without a single booking or send off throughout his career) to winning three CECAFA championships as well as playing at the 1968 AFCON finals.

He was nick-named British after a study trip to the United Kingdom with national broadcaster for BBC training.

Throughout the 18 year club career, he only featured at Express Football club for his commitment to the job and thus the second nick name, ‘Life Captain’.

Burial will take place on Thursday, 16th September 2021 at Tanda – Kitubulu, near UMEA primary school.

Dafala is survived by 12 children with several grand-children.