Onduparaka Football Club confirmed the arrival of two more players on Wednesday, 15th September 2021.

Left back Robert Kitabalwa and forward Nathan Oloro are the two players officially unveiled at the West Nile based club christened as “Caterpillars”.

Robert Kitabalwa

Nathan Oloro

These two players signed two years apiece with renewable clauses.

Oloro joined from relegated Kitara and scored 11 goals last season.

On the other hand, Kitabalwa is a graduate from St. Mary’s Kitende school team where he was captain and later played at the Vipers Junior team.

The duo join other recruits as Ivan Okello, Rashid Yakin, Oscar Musa Aluma and midfielder James Jarieko.

Left club:

Defender Yakubu Ramathan, Noel Nasasira, Moses Okot, Living Kabong, Oscar Agaba, Augustine Opoka, Najib Tusaba Gwaidho, Hakim Magombe, Ali Mukiibi, Amis Thiago Muwonge, Augustine Akoch, Shaban Wasswa, Denis Kaka Andama, Mahadi Ajobe and Muhammed Med Kyeline all left the club under different circumstances.