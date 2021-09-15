Shariph ‘Sheen’ Kimbowa is delighted to join Wakiso Giants and says he is ready for the challenge.

The big centre forward joined the Purple Sharks from Busoga United and is viewed as one to fill up the void left by Viane Ssekajugo who moved to URA.

“I am very happy and humbled to be joining this club. It’s a new challenge that I am ready for since this is my job,” he told the club media.

“As a forward, I want to score goals and also help my team win games and achieve better goals.”

Kimbowa is among the many players that exited Busoga United in the window and during his time at the club, he scored three goals in four games against Wakiso Giants.

He scored the winning goal for the Jinja based side in their 1-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium for Busoga United.