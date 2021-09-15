Six national football teams in Uganda will directly benefit from Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)’s latest partner, Nivana Packaged Drinking water.

The senior men’s national team (Uganda Cranes), the U-23 side (Kobs), U-20 (Hippos), U-17 (Cubs), women national team (Crested Cranes) and the national beach soccer (Sand Cranes).

Senior National Team, men – Uganda Cranes (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nivana Water and FUFA officially announced a 3 year partnership that amounts to Shs. 500,000,000.

This sponsorship (both in cash and kind) was officially made public on Wednesday, 15th September 2021 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Showing of the 500M cheque (Credit: John Batanudde)

Magogo shows off Nivana water bottle (Credit: John Batanudde)

FUFA boss Moses Magogo, Executive committee member and chairperson of marketing committee Rogers Byamukama, Esther Musoke (FUFA marketing director), Timothy Luzinda (Head of Marketing Crown Beverages Limited), Ernest Ssentongo (Brand Manager Nivana) and Allen Ssempa (Corporate Communications Manager Crown Beverages Limited) graced the launch.

We are very thankful to the FUFA and NIVANA team for this marriage to happy. We are living in very challenging times to attract brands. We are targeting reaching every household to play have footballers. We need partners that will bring value to success. This is water for three years to quench the thirst for national teams. NIVANA will play in the water end, telecom play in the telecom end. We are working as FUFA to attract sponsors for football. There is still space for other players to come on board. Science has proved that water is a very big component in the lives of footballers. We are therefore excited that Nivana Water has come on board as the official water partner for national teams. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Ernest Ssentongo (Brand Manager Nivana), Timothy Luzinda (Head of Marketing Crown Beverages Ltd), Hon. Moses Magogo and Rogers Byamukama hold the national team home jersey [Credit: John Batanudde]

Water is a very important ingredient in the life of an athlete. It has been a huge cost for the federation to ensure that footballers are well hydrated. We are humbled to have such a partner to provide water. And not only water, but, also cash. I am excited that you are coming on board. I always take Nivana Water personally and those who like flavours, here you go. Rogers Byamukama, FUFA Executive Committee member

Rogers Byamukama, FUFA Executive Committee member (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nivana Water is privileged and honored to be part and parcel of the football journey. We have been partners with FUFA especially in FUFA and other events as the FUFA General Assembly and Awards. It is a three year deal (partnership) with product (water) and cash. It comes to a tune of Shs. 500,000,000. It is packaged in a silky bottle. Water performs a very important key role in the sportsman’s life. Timothy Luzinda, Head of marketing Crown Beverages Limited

L-R: Timothy Luzinda, Moses Magogo and Rogers Byamukama (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other FUFA sponsors and partners include Airtel Uganda, Nile Breweries Limited, NIC Holdings, Bidco United Limited and Eco Bank.

Uganda Sand Cranes team (Credit: FUFA Media)