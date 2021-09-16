CAF Confederation Cup (Preliminary Round, Return Leg):

Ethiopian Coffee (Ethiopia) Vs URA (Uganda) – Sunday, 19th September 2021

At Bahir Dar International Stadium

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club left the country for Ethiopia on the night of Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The 32-man delegation was led by Dan Obote, a FUFA Executive Committee member, also a former URA and Uganda Cranes midfielder.

The group left aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 126 from Entebbe International Airport to Addis Ababa.

Then, they will embark on a connecting flight from Addis Ababa to Bahir Dar.

The delegation is expected to be welcomed by Fred Patrick Ochieng, the media officer who traveled as the head of advance party.

Ethiopian Coffee’s William Solomon Tesfay takes on Saidi Kyeyune (URA) at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende [Credit: John Batanudde]

Delegation composition:

There are 32 people on the entire delegation with 20 players and 12 officials.

Among the players are two goalkeepers; James Alitho and Nafian Alionzi.

The outfield players include; Ashraf Mandela, Ronald Kigongo, Derrick Ndahiro, Joachiam Ojera, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hudu Mulikyi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Faruku Katongole, Fesali Najib, Ivan Sserubiri, Ivan Sseruyidde, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Living Kabon, Viane Ssekajugo, Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Desse Mukwala and Ibrahim Dada.

Sam Timbe

Officials:

Dan Obote is leader of delegation. Others on board are Sam Okabo (team manager), Sam Timbe (head coach), Robert Mukasa (assistant coach) and Stephen Kiggundu as goalkeeping coach.

Other officials include; Simeon Massa, Edward Ssali, Joseph Lubega, Bridget Nakayenga, Godfrey Ndugga, Fred Patrick Ochieng and Mashood Olwor.

URA carries a 2-1 lead from the first leg played at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Steven Desse Mukwala scored a brace for URA and William Solomon Tesfay scored the consolation for Ethiopian Coffee (Bunna).

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: James Alitho, Nafian Alionzi

Outfield players: Ashraf Mandela, Ronald Kigongo, Derrick Ndahiro, Joachiam Ojera, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Hudu Mulikyi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Faruku Katongole, Fesali Najib, Ivan Sserubiri, Ivan Sseruyidde, Saidi Kyeyune, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Living Kabon, Viane Ssekajugo, Cromwel Rwothomio, Steven Desse Mukwala, Ibrahim Dada

Officials: