Close to two months ago, SC Villa revealed that a deal was agreed in principal to sign striker Charles Bbaale.

However, nothing was confirmed until on Thursday September 16 when the club unveiled him as officially their player.

In a communication on their official pages, SC Villa wrote; “We are delighted to announce that forward 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗕𝗯𝗮𝗮𝗹𝗲 has signed his Villa contract.”

The highly rated left footed centre forward was the top scorer of the 2021 Masaza Cup tournament and his seven goals for Gomba helped them lift yet another title.

Bbaale joins a host of new faces at Villa Park that include among others Travis Mutyaba, Oscar Mawa, Isma Mugulusi and Kenneth Ssemakula.

The Jogoos are also linked with KCCA youngster Joseph Kafumbe who was released from his contract at Lugogo.