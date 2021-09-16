The demand for more professional parties in the development process of beautiful of football in Uganda has called for positive initiatives across the board.

Therefore; the technical and management dockets, players, media, fans, sponsors, player intermediaries as well as other stakeholders ought to up their game in the jurisdiction of their respective work tasks at hand.

Players’ intermediary business is one segment that is fast sprouting to enable that transaction of business is executed professionally.

Kawuulu Foundation Limited is one of those entities with a keen eye for development of sports from the grassroots, development of infrastructure, teams and players in general.

The Foundation’s latest development regards building the docket of player’s intermediary.

Two intermediaries Swaibu Luyombya and Tonny Ssentongo acquired their licenses.

Tonny Ssentongo

Ssentongo is registered on license number 930707009 whilst Luyombya who is also tagged “Bana” has his license registered as 900418009.

Both licenses will officially expire on 9th September 2023. Each of the licenses cost $ 1,000, paid as security fees, refundable at the closure of business.

Each of the persons paid Shs. 250,000 for attending the training course.

“This is the step in the right direction. We want to market our own players and this called for the registration of the two intermediaries Luyombya and Ssentongo” Abdul Kawuulu disclosed.

Swaibu Luyombya signs the papers

How to acquire an intermediary license:

There are two steps well stipulated on how someone can acquire the FUFA player’s intermediary license.

The first step involves training after filling the application form with proof of payment for the application fees, a Uganda Certificate of Education (or equivalent), football education certificate recognized by FUFA, copy of National Identity Card and a Curriculum Vitae (CV).

The successful applicants then have to undertake the examinations with a 75 percent pass mark before applying for the intermediary license.

Swaibu Luyombya license

Tonny Ssentongo license

Fees:

The training fees are determined depending on a particular time and space, the application fee is Shs 100,000, Shs 1,000,000 for license fees and the renewal of license is Shs 1,000,000.

All the monies are payable through the official FUFA bank account.

Meanwhile, other approved intermediaries on the rooster include; Tushar Ruparelia, Geofrey Ssolo Kayemba, Herbert Ella Angura, Anthony Akera, Alex Ndiwalana and Conrad Roy Ndawula Mulindwa, among others.