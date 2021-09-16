Express FC has confirmed that their tie against Al Merrikh in the Caf Champions League second leg of the first round has been moved to Sunday.

The fixture had earlier been scheduled to take place on Friday but the hosts have utilised the window that offers them three days to have the game played.

In a statement signed by the CLUB CEO Isaac Mwesigwa, the Red Eagles are solely not affected by the events and are focused on getting a decent result to continue their adventure in the competition.

Express FC CEO, Isaac Mwesigwa

“The return leg was scheduled to take place on Friday 17th September 2021 in Khartoum with kickoff at 8PM but that has since changed and will take place on Sunday 19th September 2021 at the Shikan Castle stadium in Obeid with kickoff at 9PM.

“Express FC is now solely focused on honouring the fixture and will elaborate about the events leading to the change of the venue and date at the appropriate time. The team departs Khartoum on Thursday afternoon for Obeid.”

Meanwhile, stand in coach Simon Peter Kirumira who was left behind for the trip due to travel documents has landed in Khartoum and is part of the team.

“Coach Simon Peter Kirumira has safely arrived in Khartoum after his documentation was sorted, we are glad he has joined us and he will be on the bench to work alongside our assistant coach James Odoch and the backroom staff.”

Simon Peter Kirumira | Credit: John Batanudde

Kirumira holds a Caf A license that permits him to sit on the bench in the competition and as was in the first leg, Wasswa Bbosa will watch proceedings from the stands.

Express FC lead 2-1 from the first leg and needs to avid defeat to make the next round.