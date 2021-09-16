Pre-season build up: Vipers 0-1 UPDF

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club edged Vipers 1-0 during a pre-season build up duel at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Thursday, 16th August 2021.

Ivan Ahimisibwe scored the all important goal on the half hour mark during the afternoon contest officiated by Muhammed Nakalaali.

Ahimibisibwe beat goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora after great donkey work by left winger Ezikiel Katende.

An aerial contest between Vipers and UPDF during the warm up game (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

UPDF defended in numbers to secure this much needed victory.

This was the second build up for Vipers in the pre-season following the 2-0 win on the road away to Gaddafi in Jinja city.

UPDF, under head coach Brian Ssenyondo has had a number of build-up matches where they have tested several number players on board.

Ssenyondo was delighted by the result and performance of his charges in this particular build up game.

“Since we started the preparations, this was a more serious build up and I am impressed for the performance and result from my team. We shall be shaping up the team as the new season comes knocking” Ssenyondo disclosed.

UPDF XI Vs Vipers (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

L-R: Standing – Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Dissan Galiwango, Bashir Asiku, Siraji Sentamu, Livingstone Mulondo, Yunus Junior Sentamu and Paul Willa. Front Row (L-R) – Bobosi Byaruhanga, David Bagoole, Musa Ssali and Paul Mucureezi [Credit: Vipers SC Media]