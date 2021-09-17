Just after two match days in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers 2022 on the African continent, four coaches have lost their jobs.

The latest on the list is Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee who was relieved of his duties by the Kenya National Football team eleven days after drawing against both Uganda and Rwanda.

Here we take you through a list of sacked coaches.

Hossam El Badry (Egypt)

Hossam El-Badri has been axed by Egypt Credit: Courtesy

El Badry was axed after The Pharaohs drew 1-1 away to Gabon despite winning 1-0 at home against Angola days before.

He has since been replaced by former Real Madrid and Portugal coach Carlos Queiroz.

The former Al Ahly coach left the side second in the group, two points behind leaders Libya.

Queiroz’s first task will come against Libya in the top of the table clash in October.

Zdravko Logarusic (Zimbabwe)

Zdravko Logarusic Credit: Courtesy

The former Gor Mahia coach was relieved of his duties after an away defeat to Ethiopia and a home stalemate with South Africa at home.

He has since been replaced by Norman Mapeza who has been given a three months contract to take the team through on interim.

This won’t be the first time Mapeza takes charge of the national team as he has done before and as recent as 2017.

CK Akonnor (Ghana)

CK Akonnor Credit: Courtesy

Akonnor was let go by the Black Stars after a defeat away to rivals South Africa.

The defeat came days after a win over Ethiopia in Group G and he left the job with three points, in second place behind Bafana Bafana.

Next for Ghana will be back to back fixtures against Zimbabwe who also sacked their coach.

Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee (Kenya)

Jacob Ghost Mulee being unveiled by FKF boss Nick Mwendwa Credit: FKF

Mulee was in his fourth stint as the Harambee Stars coach but after winning none of the two matches so far in the qualifiers, he was sacked.

Under him, Kenya drew goalless with Uganda at Nyayo and then played to a 1-1 draw with Rwanda in the other fixture in Kigali.

He leaves Kenya second in Group E with two points ahead of Uganda and Rwanda but behind Mali who they face in back to back fixtures in October.

Kenya’s search for the new coach is already on but assistants Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya will remain in the team as “the federation works to reconstruct the Harambee Stars’ technical bench ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Mali, scheduled for October, home and away.”