On 26th July 2021, Kawowo Sports broke the news about goalkeeper Charles Lukwago’s imminent move to Ethiopian giants St George Football Club.

More than two months down the road, St George FC officially announced the capture of the Uganda Cranes goalkeeper on a two year deal.

Lukwago, in his twenties joined the St George teammates for the pre-season training in Debre Zeyit (Bishoftu) on Thursday, 16th September 2021.

Charles Lukwago with a save during the Uganda Cranes warm up prior to the Kenya game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi (Credit: David Isabirye)

The former Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Lweza and Proline goalkeeper was released mutually by KCCA even with a year left on his employment contract.

Lukwago joins the long trek of goalkeepers from Uganda to play in Ethiopia.

Others are; Posnet Omony, Hannington Kalyesubula, Denis Onyango, Isima Bin Rashid Watenga and Robert Odongkara.

Charles Lukwago in the dressing room at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi (Credit: David Isabirye)

St George has at first expressed interest in Police Football Club goalkeeper Tom Ikara but the deal did not materialize.

At KCCA, Lukwago has been the team captain and he is replaced by former club captain Benjamin Ochan.

Ochan joins Ali Mwerusi and another Ochan in Derrick following the release of Hassan Matovu to Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.