As Uganda celebrates her 59th Independence Day, football enthusiasts shall be merry making with the annual Independence Cup in Kamuli District, Eastern Uganda.

The 2021 Kamuli Independence Cup tournament will be played on the barren and dusty Kamuli Municipal Council playground.

At least 24 teams from the districts of Kamuli, Buyende, Jinja, Iganga, Kayunga, Buikwe, are expected to take part in the tournament that kicks off on 26th September and will climax on 9th October 2021.

The tournament is organized by Wilson Kantu, a sports journalist working with Kamuli Broadcasting Services (KBS), 105.9 FM.

Kantu has also previously organized the Kamuli U-20 tourney won by Nkuddu Sports Academy, Buyende.

According to Kantu, the tournament is a way of paying back to the community as a way of providing that enviable platform to budding talents to showcase their talents.

We are having the Kamuli Independence Cup to provide the youth with the opportunity to showcase their talents. We shall not allow FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League licensed players to give the upcoming players a chance to play. Wilson Kantu, Sports Journalist, organizer of Kamuli Independence Cup

Wilson Kantu, Sports Journalist working with Kamuli Broadcasting Services (KBS) 105.9 FM

There is a planned meeting for Saturday morning at 10 AM (Kamuli Municipal Council stadium) for all the intending teams to participate.

Among the teams invited include Zaragoza from Buikwe, Barcelona (Iganga), Buwenge Limited (Jinja), Kyebuye (Kayunga), Casitilla Academy (Kamuli), Kisozi United (Kamuli), Kataka (Buyende), Verona (Bukungu), Kagumba Bugaga, Kyelima Lions (Kayunga), Bugeywa, Kagulu Boys, Butekanga (Kamuli), Kasozi Mengo, Namizo (Kayunga), Nabitalo (Kamuli), Bwiiza Namasagali, Kagulu Boys, Gumpi, AC Unique (Kamuli), Kisaikye Kidera,Bbale United, Namusikizi, Kidera Bulls among others.

Butekanga team from Kamuli

Some of the players from SC Unique Academy

Castila Academy

Kyebuye (Kayunga) will also take part

Registration fees are fixed at Shs. 50,000. Group stage matches will be played on the 26th September and 3rd October 2021 in a gala format.

Then, the quarter finals and semi-finals will come on 5th October 2021 before the grand finale on 9th October 2021.

All the matches will be played at Kamuli Municipal Stadium.

