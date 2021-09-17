Former Gaddafi Football Club head coach Frank Kisitu Ssebagala has bounced back, but, in a different role.

The CAF “A” licensed tactician returns to the newly promoted Jinja city based entity as goalkeeping coach.

Frank Kisitu Ssebaggala is goalkeeping coach at Gaddafi Football Club

The soft spoken coach officially commenced duties on Friday, 17th September 2021 during the club’s training session.

Ssebagala was first appointed as head coach in February 2021 before he lost the job two months later after unconvincing results as the club opened up their quest for promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Other members of technical staff:

Meanwhile, management of Gaddafi Football Club appointed Abu Mubarak Wamboya as head coach.

Wamboya has been unemployed since he was resigned his work tasks at West Nile based side Onduparaka Football Club last season.

Abu Mubarak Wamboya

Wamboya, Frank Ssebagala (goalkeeping coach) will work alongside Hassan Zzungu and William Kyeswa as trainers.

Zzungu and Kyeswa promoted the club from the second division (FUFA Big League) to the Uganda Premier League.

Christened as the “Soldier Boyz”, Gaddafi Football Club will host their home matches at their new regreened Gaddafi Arena in Jinja city.

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Frank Kisitu Ssebagala

Date of Birth: 2nd April 1968

Coaching Experience:

2021: Head Coach Gaddafi FC (FUFA Big league)

2019-2020: Goalkeeping Coach Busoga United (Uganda Premier League)

2018-2019: Head Coach Shooting Stars (5th& 4th Divisions)

2017: Head Coach GFC Kerala- India (Academy)

2016-2017: Goalkeeping Coach – Bright Stars (Premier League)

2016: Interim Head Coach – Simba (Uganda) – Premier League

2015-2016: Head Coach – Luwero United (Region League)

2011-2016: Goalkeeping Coach – Simba (Uganda) – Premier League

2009-2011: Head Coach – Young Simba (Region League)

2008: Assistant Coach – Malaba Strikers (1st Division)

Playing Career:

1998-2002: Goalkeeper – SIMBA FC(Uganda) – Premier League

1993-1997: Goalkeeper – RESISTANCE FC (1 st Division)

Division) 1991-1992: Goalkeeper – UPDF 5DIV FC (1 st Division)

Division) 1986: Goalkeeper – Nyenga United (1st Division)

Coaching Education:

2019: Advanced goalkeeping course (Certificate)

2016: Youth F/ball Coaching course (Certificate)

2016: High level goalkeeping course (Certificate)

2016: CAF ‘A’ Coaching course (License)

2015: CAF ‘B’ Coaching course (License)

2012: CAF ‘C’ Coaching course (License)

2008: Coaching, Refereeing & Sports Medicine (Certificate)

2008: Preliminary Football Coaching course (Certificate)

2001: Goalkeeper trainers course (Certificate)

Achievements: